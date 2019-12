Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- According to WV 511, bridge deck repairs are currently going on in Elm Grove.

Bridge deck repairs on I-70 Westbound MM-5, Elm Grove Bridge, Center and right lane closed until approximately 12:30pm, Expect some delays. pic.twitter.com/tAXKgApkpR — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 10, 2019

The repairs are on I-70 WB on mile marker 5, Elm grove bridge, center, and right lanes are closed until about 12:30 PM.

You should expect some delays.

If anything changes 7News will keep you updated.