‘Business is pretty steady’ for local owners following I-70 closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following the closure along I-70 Westbound, many local business owners were concerned with a decline in business.

However, with so many motorists using the I-70 detour, establishments along National Road are actually benefiting from the steady traffic flow.

Our business is pretty steady. Even though the roads are a little bit hectic and traffic is hectic. But when they line up from Exit 2 right there and all the way back to Sheetz, it may cause a little bit of a problem, but that’s what makes people stop in also.

TJ Radevski, owner – TJ Sports Garden

Owners at Generations and Minute Car Wash also say their businesses have not taken a hit since the closure.

