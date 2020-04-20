Construction continues as roadways sit empty

You may be wondering; With many workplaces closed, what about construction projects?

OHIO (WTRF) — Since stay-at-home orders have been in place, ODOT officials tell 7NEWS they’ve seen a decrease in traffic.

Also, construction is back on. And officials say there have been no significant delays from all this, but weather has been the biggest hurdle.

It’s not necessarily been the coronavirus; it’s been the weather. So, our folks in maintenance have been out there working. They’re continuing to replace culverts and do pothole patching, and guardrail repairs, and that sort of thing, all while keeping social distance up. Lauren Borell, Public Information Officer – ODOT District 11

As crews take this time of empty roadways to make them safer, they are asking that you keep them safe as well.

ODOT officials say you may be staying at home right now but that doesn’t mean you won’t get back out there eventually. And when you do, make sure to watch for the signs and keep construction workers in mind.

