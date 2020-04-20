Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Construction continues as roadways sit empty

Traffic

You may be wondering; With many workplaces closed, what about construction projects?

by: Stephanie Grindley

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO (WTRF) — Since stay-at-home orders have been in place, ODOT officials tell 7NEWS they’ve seen a decrease in traffic.

Also, construction is back on. And officials say there have been no significant delays from all this, but weather has been the biggest hurdle.

It’s not necessarily been the coronavirus; it’s been the weather. So, our folks in maintenance have been out there working. They’re continuing to replace culverts and do pothole patching, and guardrail repairs, and that sort of thing, all while keeping social distance up.

Lauren Borell, Public Information Officer – ODOT District 11

As crews take this time of empty roadways to make them safer, they are asking that you keep them safe as well.

ODOT officials say you may be staying at home right now but that doesn’t mean you won’t get back out there eventually. And when you do, make sure to watch for the signs and keep construction workers in mind.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter