Contractors assembling Wellsburg Bridge arch, will begin to put in place in February

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The cold weather isn’t stopping the construction of the Wellsburg Bridge.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said work is on schedule.

Contractors continue to build up the two main span piers on the West Virginia side, and the deck on the Ohio Side.

The bridge’s arch is being assembled and its cables strung offsite. Once it’s ready, the contractor will float the structure down the river in February.

A specialized subcontractor will do that work, which involves loading barges with hydraulic jacks.

They’ll get under the structure, lift it, and float it down the river. Once they get it turned in place or just up stream of the proposed crossing then they’ll get into the jacking process and that takes some time. I mean, you can only go up small increments. Michael Witherow, District Construction Engineer

Witherow said crews are also hard at work on the Route 2 retaining wall.

In Brilliant, most of the construction on 3rd Street is complete.

The bridge that will connect Wellsburg to Brilliant is still on track for a November 2022 completion.

