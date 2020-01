WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Motorists who daily commute along East Cove Avenue should be aware of a short-term road closure.

East Cove Avenue will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday until Feb. 7 for slip repair work.

Traffic signals will be used during non-working hours.

The alternate route is WV 88 South to Kruger Street.

