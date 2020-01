BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Daily road closures will take place on West Virginia Route 67 near milepost 8 in Brooke County.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Feb. 21 for slip repair work.

Traffic will be maintained by traffic lights during non-working hours.

Stay updated on the latest traffic updates across the Ohio Valley by following the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page.

