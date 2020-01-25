DOH on scene of rockslide on WV Route 18 in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways is cleaning up a rockslide on State Route 18 between Indian Creek Road and Tyler City.

Officials initially received a call about the incident around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

One lane is currently open with a flagger present. The road was closed for a couple hours as crews cleared up the debris.

WVDOH will utilize heavy equipment to break up the large rock still on the roadway.

State Route 18 will remain with one lane open until further notice.

