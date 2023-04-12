POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police reported two people died in a traffic incident Wednesday.

At approximately 5:15 pm, Cpl. D. M. Brock and Trooper J. J. Phillips responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of US Rt. 219 and WV Route 150 in Edray, West Virginia.

Once on scene, the investigator found the vehicles involved were a tri-axle Peterbilt truck and a Chevy Volt.

The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Tony Garretson, 51, of Marlinton, West Virginia.

The driver of the Chevy Volt was identified as Darin Jackson, 57, of Horner, West Virginia along with a passenger identified as Ryan Jackson, 30, of Marlinton, West Virginia.

Darin Jackson and Ryan Jackson succumbed to the injuries received during the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The West Virginia State Police is conducting further investigation into the cause of the crash. This investigation remains active and ongoing.