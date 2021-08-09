I-70 West near Elm Grove back open after accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says that all westbound lanes on I-70 near Elm Grove are now back open after an accident on Monday evening.

Authorities tell 7News a tractor trailer crashed into an overpass where all the construction is taking place.

Bridge inspectors are assessing the crash to see how much damage was done.

Traffic was backed up past two-mile hill. Take a live look on the 7News traffic cameras here.

We are working to gather more information, so stay with 7News for updates.