Even Wheeling Police excited for downtown ramp to re-open!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Patience has paid off! Heading from the Ohio side into Wheeling, you’ll be a straight shot into downtown come Tuesday as the I-70 downtown ramp, Exit 1A, is reopening.

Wheeling Police also note there is no more waterline work on Main Street.

So, drivers, you won’t be gripping that steering wheel as tightly, but proceed with caution. We still have 10 months of construction to go.

“We’ve been very fortunate. There have been some minor crashes along the way. Unfortunately, we did have a highway worker that was struck but was fortunately ok a few months ago. The keys are to go slow and please, please pay attention to where you’re travelling and the changing traffic patterns and all the signs informing you of what’s ahead.” Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer with Wheeling Police

Police are still monitoring from the Ohio state line to the tunnel; that area will be restricted to one lane as well as the Elm Grove area to the bottom of 2-mile hill.

Stahl wants to remind drivers that heading Westbound, towards the Island, the tunnel is a through-traffic traveling lane. This means drivers heading through the tunnel should not be stopping for those waiting on the ramps. That’s been causing some backup.