First of 3 superloads traveling through Jefferson, Harrison Counties

JEFFERSON/HARRISON COUNTIES – The first of three superloads will be traveling through Jefferson and Harrison counties this Sunday, Jan. 12. The superload is expected to enter Ohio from West Virginia via U.S. 22 at sunrise.

The route is as follows; from U.S. 22 west to SR 43 (Canton Road), SR 43 (Canton Road) south to CR 22A (Cadiz Road), CR 22A (Cadiz Road) to U.S. 22, U.S. 22 west to SR 151, SR 151 north to Giacobi Road, ending at the MarkWest fractionator facility.

Traffic on U.S. 22 between SR 7 and SR 43 will be affected in both the east and westbound directions.

Traffic will be maintained via rolling road blocks. The transport will be accompanied by four Ohio State Highway Patrol escorts, Ohio Department of Transportation, local law enforcement and utility trucks. Progress of the superload will affect traffic in all directions on the traveled routes.

Motorists wishing to travel to West Virginia during this time should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while this superload enters Ohio. Once the superload is in Ohio, motorists should expect delays and various intermittent ramp and lane closures as the superload progresses west.

Dimensions of the superload are 20-feet wide, 17-feet 4-inches tall, 305-feet long, and 969,500 pounds, gross weight. Due to the size and travel speed of the superload, officials from ODOT are working closely with the logistics team from Capital City Crane to plan for the successful transport of these units.

The transport team is paying special attention to public safety when crossing bridges and making turns on the superloads route. The transport team is also planning the move to avoid peak travel times to minimize the interference with traffic.

ODOT is asking motorists to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Future moves are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19, and Jan. 26. The same route will be taken for those loads.

