Fish Creek Road to close daily for slip repair project

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Motorists traveling through Marshall County should be aware of a road closure.

A section of Fish Creek Road will be closed daily, starting on Monday, Feb 17. The project is expected to be completed by March 6, weather pending.

The closure will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say crews are conducting a slip repair project in the area.

Be sure to like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

And check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter