Fish Creek Road to close daily for slip repair project

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Motorists traveling through Marshall County should be aware of a road closure.

A section of Fish Creek Road will be closed daily, starting on Monday, Feb 17. The project is expected to be completed by March 6, weather pending.

The closure will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say crews are conducting a slip repair project in the area.

