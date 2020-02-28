Fulton Bridge project remains on schedule for October completion

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is approaching one full month since West Virginia Department of Transportation closed down Interstate 70 Westbound for the Bridges Project.

To the surprise of many motorists, the transition has been rather smoothly with little to no traffic or vehicle accidents.

Officials have taken notice as well and all signs are pointing to the efficiency of Swank Construction.

And I think they’re being very efficient as far as doing multiple things at one time so they can get the project completed. Tony Clark, DOH Division Acting District 6 Engineer

There have been several nights where crews have shut down the entire interstate to both Westbound and Eastbound traffic.

The beams were swung across our live traffic lanes, so we had to proactively close that just for the safety of those traveling through and there’ll be a similar process when we set those beams. They’ll have to be closed. Tony Clark, DOH Division Acting District 6 Engineer

Residents have not seen much of a winter this year and the contractors are using that to their advantage.

A contractor typically can’t be as productive as you can when it’s more mild temperatures and drier. But they’ve been doing everything they can to make sure they don’t fall behind. Tony Clark, DOH Division Acting District 6 Engineer

The Fulton Bridge project remains on schedule and is expected to reopen sometime in October.

Although several factors can push back the completion date, Clark says Swank Construction remains committed to meeting that deadline.

Be sure to like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

And check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below: