Getting around Wheeling during I-70 Westbound closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – I-70 Westbound is officially closed to all Westbound traffic between Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) and 1B (Wheeling Tunnel).

It will take some time for local motorists to adjust to the major interstate closure. Lucky for you, 7News has come prepared with the best detours to get around the Friendly City.

Highlands to Downtown Wheeling / Warwood

Option A: Head Westbound on I-470; take Exit 1 (Wheeling/Moundsville); go Northbound towards U.S. 250 (WV Route 2)

Option B: Continue on I-70 Westbound; take Exit 2A (Oglebay Park); then head West on U.S. Route 40 (National Road); go over Wheeling Hill

Highlands to Wheeling Island

Option A: Head Westbound on I-470; take Exit 6 (Bellaire/Bridgeport); go Northbound towards Ohio Route 7; then head towards Wheeling Island

Option B: Continue on I-70 Westbound; take Exit 2A (Oglebay Park); then head West on U.S. Route 40 (National Road); get back on I-70 at Fort Henry Bridge

Highlands to Oglebay Park

Option A: Continue on I-70 Westbound; take Exit 2A (Oglebay Park); then head East on U.S. Route 40 (National Road)

Elm Grove to Downtown Wheeling / Warwood

Option A: Head West on U.S. Route 40 (National Road) through downtown Wheeling (go North on WV Route 2 for Warwood)

Option B: Head Westbound on I-70; take Exit 2A (Oglebay Park); then head West on U.S. Route 40 (National Road)

Option C: Continue West on I-470; take Exit 1 (Wheeling/Moundsville); then head North on U.S. Route 250 (WV Route 2)

Elm Grove to Wheeling Island

Option A: Head West on I-470; take Exit 6 (Bellaire/Bridgeport); then head North on Ohio Route 7; go on Bridgeport Bridge towards Wheeling Island

Woodsdale / Oglebay to Downtown Wheeling / Wheeling Island

Option A: Take U.S. 40 Westbound (National Road); go over Wheeling Hill

Option B: Head East on I-70; Take Exit 5 (Elm Grove); turn right onto National Road; then head West on I-70; continue West on I-470

