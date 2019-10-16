OSHP, Hazmat crews respond to tanker truck rollover on U.S. 22 near Cadiz

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a tanker truck rollover on U.S. Route 22 of Cadiz.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene after oil used to mix road tar leaked onto the roadway.

The driver of the tanker did not sustain any major injuries.

According to ODOT officials, U.S. Route 22 is currently down to one lane.

