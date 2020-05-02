Hillslide closes Route 2 just south of Follansbee

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Route 2 is reportedly shut down just south of Follansbee due to a hillslide early Saturday morning.
According to WVDOH District Six, Route 2 is closed to all traffic while crews remove debris and wiring.
Officials estimate that Route 2 is about three to four from reopening.
