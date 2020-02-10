How Wheeling Fire deals with traffic projects

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

With I-70 construction in full swing, one question comes to mind.

Is the traffic-stopping or slowing firefighters from getting to emergencies?

Entering week two, we looked into how traffic conditions are affecting routes and response time in the city.

The Wheeling fire department has always put the safety of the citizens first and with the traffic construction, that motto is no different.

They are constantly on the ready to deal with the worst and the weird if occasions should arise.

Chief Helms says they like to leave Engine 5 on the Island to protect those citizens.

” You’ll hear us actually stopping the first responding company, particularly on the Island. Holding that engine there because traffic is not going to allow them to get back and then adding another engine to that response just to make up for the traffic backups.” Larry Helms – Wheeling Fire Chief



They have alternate routes throughout the city in case something happens in the detour routes.

They look at going up Chaplin Street instead of I-70, around McColloch Street through the Fulton area.

Eyes in the sky… The traffic cameras from the County and Department of Highways …. And WTRF have helped significantly with letting firemen know which routes are open and which to stay away from.

” With us being able to see those traffic cameras we have a real good advantage to know where those back ups are before they even go out the door.” Larry Helms – Wheeling Fire Chief



Captain Dave Harmon says these traffic conditions are no different then if there was an accident on I-70 and the road had to be shut down.

He reminds drivers to be aware and to move to the side when emergency vehicles are coming through.

“We have to think ahead. We always look every morning to see what ramps are closed, which ways are closed so we can preplan for our day.” Dave Harmon – Wheeling Fire Captain

Day to Day Hour to hour.

Chief Helms say they are remaining vigilant during the entire traffic projects.

Now Chief Helms says it’s been good so far and they haven’t seen any significant issues with their response time.

