I-70 Bridge project update, westbound work prepared

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We received an update today from the West Virginia Department of Highways district construction engineer, Michael Witherow, who says the contractors are continuing work on the back channel bridge that passes over Wheeling Island and the back channel of the Ohio River.

Also, he says the contractor is now under the westbound Fulton Bridges, doing the foundation work for when they close them, drilling caissons and pouring columns. That side should be started in about a month and a half.

“So we close in February with an anticipated opening of November of 2021. So we have a 9-month period there but there’s a chance that it may wrap up a little bit early just depending on how weather is and how things go with the uh construction,” Witherow said.

He says right now they’re working to “button up” many parts of the projects. Witherow says much of the work is temperature sensitive–like asphalt and paint. In his words….you can only work so far into the winter season.”