Lane closures announced Monday, Tuesday for I-70

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26, there will be single lane closures along I-70 in both directions during night-time hours (6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m..) in the area of the Elm Grove Interchange at Exit 5.

These closures will be in effect to repair shoulders and set barriers. This work is expected to be completed in advance of Wednesday morning and Thanksgiving travel.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214.

For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.