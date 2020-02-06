I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures on I-70 and US40

Closings and Delays
CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Friday, February 7, and continuing for one week, the Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

Beginning Monday, February 10, there will also be intermittent single lane daytime closures (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) on US-40 in the area of the Elm Grove Interchange. These closures will continue for two weeks.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214.

For additional information regarding this project, please click here .

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

