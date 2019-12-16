1  of  47
Closings and Delays
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures Wednesday, December 18 thru Friday, December 20

Traffic

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Wednesday, December 18 through Friday, December 20, there will be single-lane closures along I-70 in both directions during daylight hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Cabela Drive and Elm Grove interchanges.

These closures will be in effect to as part of the continuing I-70 Forward project to repair and rehabilitate the bridges along the Interstate.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214.

For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70foward.com

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

