I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures Wednesday, December 18 thru Friday, December 20

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Wednesday, December 18 through Friday, December 20, there will be single-lane closures along I-70 in both directions during daylight hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Cabela Drive and Elm Grove interchanges.
These closures will be in effect to as part of the continuing I-70 Forward project to repair and rehabilitate the bridges along the Interstate.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.
Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214.
For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70foward.com
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
