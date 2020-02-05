I-70 Bridges Project Update: Nighttime Closure in Both Directions, February 10-13

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation advises there will be a full closure of I-70 in both directions during night hours (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) beginning Monday, February 10th through Thursday, February 13th in order for crane set-up and steel beam removal for the rehabilitation of the ODOT Bridge.

On those same dates and timeframe, there will be intermittent lane closures on Ohio Route 7.

All lanes on I-70 will be reopened after 5:00 a.m.

Westbound I-70 traffic will be forced to exit at Wheeling Island and can return to I-70 at the Marion Street exit.

Eastbound I-70 traffic is advised to use I-470 as a detour during this timeframe. Signage will be posted along the roadway during this timeframe.

Additionally, casino traffic from the East will be accommodated through the Marion Street exit.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit here.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.