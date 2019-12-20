I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of Dec. 16, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of December 16, 2019.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 12/16/2019

I-70

· Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

· As of Friday, December 20, there were single lane daytime closures (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel.

· There were single lane daytime closures (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) in both direction between Cabela Drive and Elm Grove interchanges.

US Route 40

· There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

o These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.

I-470

· Westbound (Exits 5A to 2) and Eastbound (Exits 2 to I-70) lanes were closed.

o Westbound lanes were closed 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound lanes were closed 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Look Ahead to Week of 12/23/2019

I-70

· Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

US Route 40

· Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

