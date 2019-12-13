I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 12/9/19

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of December 9, 2019.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 12/9/2019

I-70

· Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

· As of Friday, December 13, there were single lane daytime closures in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel.

o These closures allowed for the continued addition of lights and demolition shielding. This work is expected to continue for two weeks.

US Route 40

· There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.

I-470

· From December 11 through December 13, Westbound (Exits 5A to 2) and Eastbound (Exits 2 to I-70) lanes were closed.

o Westbound lanes were closed 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound lanes were closed 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Look Ahead to Week of 12/16/2019

I-70

· Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

· Single lane daytime closures in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel will continue through the week.

US Route 40

· Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.

I-470

· Westbound and Eastbound closures will continue through the week. Westbound closures run 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound closures run 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please click here