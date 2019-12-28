I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of Dec. 23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of December 23, 2019.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 12/23

I-70

  • Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

US Route 40

  • There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
  • These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.

Look Ahead to Week of 12/30

I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

US Route 40

  • Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214.

Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.

