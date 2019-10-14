I-70 construction causing near chaos

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Heavy traffic due to construction along I-70 in the Wheeling area has caused cars to come to a standstill for much of the day, with accident after accident. How this may impact businesses in the area, time will only tell.

The number of accidents that happen everyday because of this construction is becoming overwhelming. Roadways are at a steady standstill and this just the beginning. Residents say it takes double the time to travel and more signage would be helpful. 7News spoke with several local individuals who express both annoyance and optimism.

McMechen resident, Melissa Milam, says “it’s terrible they definitely need to they need to fix this situation big time they do.”

In an attempt to circumvent the interstate, the back roads are becoming more of a hassle than a shortcut. Surrounding roads are no longer really a solution some.

Powhatan Point resident Roger Doty exclaims “it’s a mess, something needs to be done about it for one thing they can build a new road and put all of those trucks on one of them, it seems like whenever they do a road job they do too many at one time and one place.”

All part of the I-70 bridges project, these current preparations are part of the larger construction overhaul that will take 3 years to complete.

Rick Anderson who lives in Elm Grove adds “well it is what it is just trying to avoid what I can when I can in major cities you have a lot of ways to get around we just don’t have that here so we’ll just hang in there for three years and see what happens and hope it’s worth it, I’m sure it will be.”

While residents are inconvenienced, some have just accepted this and recommend patience and safety overall.