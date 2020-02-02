I-70 detour ‘traffic guide’ ahead your Monday morning commute

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A section along Interstate 70 will close the morning of Monday, Feb. 3 to all Westbound traffic.
All traffic traveling I-70 Westbound will be detoured at Exit 2A (Oglebay Park).
Detour
- After exiting the off-ramp, motorists will proceed on Mt. DeChantal Road before turning left on U.S. Route 40 (National Road).
- Motorists will continue up Wheeling Hill until they reach the intersection of 7th Street and Market Street.
- Turn right onto 7th Street and motorists will arrive at the intersection of 7th Street and State Route 2 (Main Street).
- Make a left at the intersection and head Southbound on State Route 2 (Main Street).
- Take the on-ramp to the Fort Henry Bridge, which is heading Westbound on I-70.
The Westbound closure along I-70 is expected to reopen in November or December before the beginning of Winter Festival of Light at Oglebay.
Construction WILL NOT affect Eastbound traffic along I-70.
Reminders
- The on-ramp from U.S. Route 40 (National Road) to I-70 Westbound will close at 5 a.m. on Monday.
- Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) to Exit 1B (Wheeling Tunnel) along I-70 Westbound will close 10-11 a.m. on Monday.
- Exit 1B Westbound (Wheeling Tunnel) will still be ACCESSIBLE for motorists traveling Northbound along U.S. Route 250.
- Officials urge motorists ONLY passing through Wheeling to use I-470.
- Google Maps and Waze have been updated with closures.
- Authorities will be present along detours on Monday morning.