I-70 detour ‘traffic guide’ ahead your Monday morning commute

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A section along Interstate 70 will close the morning of Monday, Feb. 3 to all Westbound traffic.

All traffic traveling I-70 Westbound will be detoured at Exit 2A (Oglebay Park).

Detour

After exiting the off-ramp, motorists will proceed on Mt. DeChantal Road before turning left on U.S. Route 40 (National Road) .

before turning left on . Motorists will continue up Wheeling Hill until they reach the intersection of 7th Street and Market Street .

and . Turn right onto 7th Street and motorists will arrive at the intersection of 7th Street and State Route 2 (Main Street) .

and motorists will arrive at the intersection of and . Make a left at the intersection and head Southbound on State Route 2 (Main Street) .

. Take the on-ramp to the Fort Henry Bridge, which is heading Westbound on I-70.

The Westbound closure along I-70 is expected to reopen in November or December before the beginning of Winter Festival of Light at Oglebay.

Construction WILL NOT affect Eastbound traffic along I-70.

