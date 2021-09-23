I-70 East Fulton Bridge project wraps up before deadline

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Soon you’ll be able to drive through the Wheeling Tunnel and keep on going on I-70 East.

The West Virginia Department of Highways reveals the eastbound portion of the Fulton Bridges project is about to reopen to traffic within the next couple of weeks.

The completion date in the contract was late October or early November to accommodate the Festival of Lights. But they’re able to beat that deadline.

There’s still a fair amount of work to be done. But certainly within the next couple weeks, week or two, is when we expect to be able to open it. But like I said, that last little bit of the job, one little hiccup here or there can push that back. Tony Clark, WV DOH District Engineer

He credits Swank Construction and their subcontractors with understanding the urgency and going above and beyond. He said last year, the westbound portion of the project was a headache. But this year, the eastbound portion was the real challenge, because it restricted Medicine Wheeling Hospital in the midst of the pandemic. He said it went much better than expected.