UPDATE: According to WV511, I-70 Eastbound near Elm Grove has officially reopened.

Vehicle Accident on I-70 EB at Mile Marker 6.0.

Road cleared. — 511 Northern WV (@WV511North) December 8, 2019

ORIGINAL: Motorists traveling on I-70 Sunday morning should be aware of a road closure.

Both Eastbound lanes on I-70 are currently closed due to an overnight accident.

All Eastbound traffic is being directed to Exit 5 near Elm Grove.

