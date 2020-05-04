I-70 EB Single lane closures tomorrow near Elm Grove

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation advises that Tuesday, May 5 at 9:00 AM, there will be single lane closures on I-70 Eastbound at Exit 5.
The closures will last six hours in order to allow for emergency shoulder and pothole repairs.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.
Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.
