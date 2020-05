OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that starting Friday, May 29 and lasting until Friday, July 3, a section of Interstate-70 will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

This will take place between milepost 12 and the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line. The restriction is due to Tunnel Ridge long wall mine activity going on under the Interstate.

Starting Friday – lane restrictions at WV/PA line: pic.twitter.com/BtQ1OaTeUv — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) May 28, 2020

