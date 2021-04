The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, there will be a right lane closure on I-70 Eastbound at the Elm Grove Interchange to allow for the concrete deck placement.

This closure will take place during evening hours from 9:00 pm through 6:00 am.

The evening lane closure will take place again on: Monday, April 14, Thursday, April 22, and Monday April, 26.