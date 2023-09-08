OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that motorists will experience delays in their commute in the upcoming months.

Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound, at milepost 11.95, will have lane closures from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, through Friday, December 1, for mining operations.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

