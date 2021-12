The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be changing traffic patterns at I-70 Eastbound Milepost 5.23 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

These changing traffic patterns will be utilized to remove the temporary lane configuration and install the permanent lane configuration.

The Eastbound Elm Grove Interchange will fully reopen to traffic at the conclusion of this work, eliminating the I-70 Eastbound yield condition at the I-70/I-470 merge.