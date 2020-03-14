Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

I-70 Westbound down to one lane following vehicle accident

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials are reporting a vehicle accident along I-70 Westbound near mile marker 8.

The left lane has been temporarily closed to traffic.

Visit our website for a live-look at the current road conditions along Two-Mile Hill.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter