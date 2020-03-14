WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials are reporting a vehicle accident along I-70 Westbound near mile marker 8.
The left lane has been temporarily closed to traffic.
Visit our website for a live-look at the current road conditions along Two-Mile Hill.
Latest Posts:
- ‘As You Like It’ Catering offers free meals to children following school closings
- I-70 Westbound down to one lane following vehicle accident
- Snow showers Saturday night
- State senate lending a hand to local businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads