Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you’re taking I-70 West for your morning commute tomorrow, listen up!

West Virginia highway officials say there’ll be alternating right and left lane closures on I-70 Westbound. Expect closures from the Route 250 and I-70 interchange and they’ll run through the Wheeling Tunnel.

The I-70 Westbound ramp from Route 250 will also be closed.

These closures are expected to go from 9am to 3pm Monday through Friday.