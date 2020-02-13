I-70 westbound lane closures: I-70 bridge inspection

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, crews will be performing bridge inspection of the Stulphire Bridge, located on I-70 Westbound, at milepost 12.69.

Lane closures will occur on I-70 Westbound, in the vicinity of the bridge. These closures will occur between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change this planned maintenance work.