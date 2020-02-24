Is traffic stressing you out? Here’s four tips to decompress

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The traffic backups have officially started. In fact, there are 15 minute Westbound traffic slowdowns that started Monday morning.

So, how do you prepare yourself for the possibility of anxiety and stress that the traffic can bring upon drivers?

Well, Nicole Snodgrass, owner at Restore Yoga & Wellness, says the best ways to calm yourself is to change the radio station to something more relaxing, locate the stress in your body, and take deep breaths. Those breaths should be done by breathing in for four counts, holding it for four counts, and exhaling for eight counts.

She also suggests to try taking yourself to a happy place like the beach or mountains.

The best thing to do is to go back to your breath. If you find you're breathing really light, and not really deep, the breath is the best thing you can do to relax in any situation. NICOLE SNODGRASS, OWNER, RESTORE YOGA & WELLNESS

OWNER, RESTORE YOGA & WELLNESS

Lastly, she says to come to a yoga class to release your stress.

Restore Yoga is located at 150 Main Street, St. Clairsville, Ohio and offers beginner intermediate and hot yoga classes among many other things.

They have classes Monday through Friday at 9:15 A.M. and 5:30 A.M, as well as Sunday at 9:30 and 4 P.M. For a full class schedule, check out their website www.RestoreYogaAndWellness.com

