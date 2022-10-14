JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.