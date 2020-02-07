Keeping your vehicle prepared ahead of winter weather conditions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Westbound closure along I-70 brought a lot of panic to the Ohio Valley but motorists have transitioned rather smoothly.

However, with winter weather creeping upon us, 7News is reminding motorists the importance of always staying prepared.

Owner of ASAP Auto, Larry Witzberger, admits to running out of gas occasionally, but doesn’t encourage other to do the same.

Do not play the game of waiting for your fuel light to come on. You don’t know how long you’re going to be in traffic. The way things are right now — so, that’s really important. Larry Witzberger, Owner of ASAP Auto – Wheeling

Witzberger also suggest checking wiper blades, windshield washer fluid and Antifreeze levels regularly.

Make sure that your heater is gonna work because if you’re in traffic for an hour and it’s ten below zero, you’re gonna want to make sure that your car stays warm and that you don’t freeze to death. Larry Witzberger, Owner of ASAP Auto – Wheeling

Construction throughout many parts of Wheeling only increases the importance of good tires this winter season.

Because all the damage done to the roads, it’s worse now than it’s ever been, and it doesn’t take much to put a hole in a tire and then you’re in bad shape again. Larry Witzberger, Owner of ASAP Auto – Wheeling

Officials recommend keeping an emergency kit, water, blanket and pocket hand warmers inside your vehicle at all times.

