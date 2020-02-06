Lane closure expected in Marshall County

Marshall County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 through Friday, February 28, 2020, traffic will be reduced to one lane on CR 17, Fork Ridge Road.
This lane closure will occur 0.25 miles from the intersection with US 250.
Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane by traffic signals. This lane restriction is necessary for Ohio-West Virginia Excavating to repair a slip at this location.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
