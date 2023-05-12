STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – On Monday, May 15 traffic on Sinclair Avenue from west of

John Scott Highway to the east of Lovers Lane in Steubenville will be restricted to one lane through the use of flaggers starting at 7:30 A.M. and continuing throughout the day, weather

permitting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is according to the City of Steubenville Engineering Department.



Motorists should expect periods of delay due to the need to periodically stop traffic. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their travels.



The lane closure is needed for contractor to perform pavement repair work along

Sinclair Avenue.