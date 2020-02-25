Lane Closure on Ohio Route 7

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that from Tuesday, March 3 through Friday, March 6, the right Southbound lane of Ohio Rt. 7 will be closed during daytime hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to allow for signage installation.

This closure will run between the North 5th Street Exit in Martin’s Ferry and the US 250 Exit in Bridgeport.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214.

For additional information regarding this project, please visit I70Forward.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.