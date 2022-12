OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic cable installation.

Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down to the work area.