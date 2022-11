TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14.

The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.