Lane closure Tuesday on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, crews will be performing bridge inspection of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge, located on Westbound I-470 at milepost 0.01.

Lane closures will occur on I-470 Westbound in the vicinity of the bridge.

These closures will occur during daylight hours.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change this planned maintenance work.