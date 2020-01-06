Ohio County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, crews will be performing bridge maintenance on The Elm Grove Bridge, located on Westbound I-470, at milepost 3.62.
Lane closures will occur in the vicinity of the bridge. These closures will occur between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
- ‘She is a fighter’: Ohio cheerleader whose heart stopped defies ‘extreme odds’ of recovery
- Lane closures expected Tuesday on Elm Grove bridge
- Pelosi says House will vote to limit Trump’s war powers on Iran
- Kaepernick calls US airstrike another terrorist attack against the non-white world
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico; damage reported