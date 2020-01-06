Lane closures expected Tuesday on Elm Grove bridge

Ohio County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, crews will be performing bridge maintenance on The Elm Grove Bridge, located on Westbound I-470, at milepost 3.62.

Lane closures will occur in the vicinity of the bridge. These closures will occur between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

