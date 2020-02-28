Lane closures I-70 Westbound

Ohio County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, March 2, 2020 and Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Westbound I-70 will have lane closures from milepost 11.0, Dallas Pike, to milepost 10.0, Cabela Drive.

These lane closures will occur from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and are necessary for pavement repairs.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.