WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28.

In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.

The alternate route for southbound traffic is US 250 to the 18th Street exit, on to 16th Street, to Chapline Street, and then to the US 250 on ramp.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.