BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A traffic alert for drivers in Brooke County this week.

Crews will be inspecting the Veterans Memorial Bridge on US-22 this week.

It start on Monday, July 12 at mile marker 0.01.

Lane closures will occur in both the Eastbound and Westbound lanes during daylight hours until Friday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways asks drivers to reduce their speed in this area and expect delays.

The project schedule could change due to weather. Stay with 7News for updates.